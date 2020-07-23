Tokyo Olympic games postponed, but local Olympic trainees stay positive

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, people wearing masks walk past the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo. Local Japanese sponsors have chipped in a record $3.3 billion to organize the postponed Tokyo Olympics. That’s almost 60% of the income for the privately funded operating budget. With the games delayed for a year, sponsors will be asked to sign up again. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 5 months ago, athletes all over the world were thrown a huge curveball when the Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed. But for our local Olympic hopefuls, their attitudes remain positive.



“I look at it as another chance to get better and I can be in an even better spot than I was leading into this summer,” said diver David Dinsmore, “so it’s just another opportunity to compete against the best divers in the world and another chance to represent Team USA“

Dinsmore is from New Albany and is a favorite to make the team and diving. So is his good friend Murphy Bromberg, who graduated from Bexley.

“I recently was able to get back in the pool in a very socially distant manner. It’s been incredible, said Bromberg. “The time off has definitely made me love diving more and I’m really looking forward to one more year of getting ready for Tokyo.”

Training during a pandemic hasn’t been easy. Joe Kovacs lives in Columbus and won the silver medal in shot put in Rio. Training for him meant lots of lifting weights in the basement.

“The last 5 months were kind of tough just not knowing how things were but my wife Ashley who is also my coach,” said Kovacs.” We’ve been buckling down, training hard and we’re real excited for next year.”

And our local gymnast has been working hard as well. Former buckeyes Sean Melton and Alec Yoder and DeSales High school graduate Trevor Howard. All hoping this time next year, they’ll be in Tokyo.

“I’m super excited to finally start to have a mission again and be able to start training with a purpose,” said Howard. “So I appreciate all the support from my friends and family members and I hope everyone is doing well in this tough time. Keep your head up because there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Of course, the big unknown right now is if the coronavirus gets under control by next summer.