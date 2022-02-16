COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Support and encouragement for NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunnally, who is currently taking time off the air to battle cancer, have reached a national level.

On Wednesday morning, NBC Today show Anchor Al Roker gave a shoutout to Bob and showed off some of the billboards displaying the community’s solidarity with the longtime Columbus weatherman.

“We want to take a moment to send our thoughts and prayers to an extended member of our NBC family,” Roker said. “Bob Nunnally, a beloved meteorologist at our Columbus, Ohio, affiliate, WCMH, for nearly 25 years is taking time away from his weekday morning duties to battle cancer.

“He’s being showered with love all around Columbus, including these electronic billboards displaying the message, ‘We’re with you, Bob! Get well soon!’ And we are with you as well. Sending thoughts and prayers and a speedy recovery back to your NBC4 family. So, take care.”

The billboards, donated by Lamar Advertising Company as a way to support Bob, can be seen on Sawmill Road, Hilliard Rome Road, U.S. 23, Dublin Road, Henderson Road, Bethel Road, Tussing Road and Cleveland Avenue. Next week more spaces around Franklin County will display the message.

Last month, Bob announced he would be off the air while undergoing treatment.

“I will tell you all that I have cancer and am going to be dealing with that in a pretty big way over the next, hopefully, month or so,” Bob told NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day. “I’m not exactly sure how long the treatment is going to last. But I do have to have chemo to help fight this, and it looks good. My doctors say it looks good for me.”

After his announcement, Bob, who has been with the station for almost 25 years, received an outpouring of messages of support from viewers which he has greatly appreciated.

“I love hearing from people — things have been coming in kind of piecemeal at this point — but you can let me know if you have any statements of support,” Bob said. “It gives me strength and makes me feel better.”

You can visit NBC4’s Facebook page to leave a message of encouragement for him there.

If you or a loved one is affected by cancer, you find help at the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio.