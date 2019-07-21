I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

Today is National Ice Cream Day!

President Ronald Reagan made the day official back in 1984 and it’s observed annually each third Sunday of July.

You can find some good deals on frozen treats today.

Dippin Dots is giving away free mini cups. But the hours vary depending on location.

Velvet Ice Cream Factory in Utica: Every Friday in July, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. celebrate Velvet’s 105th anniversary with $1.05 single dip scoops (available in sugar cone, cake cone and dish)!

Velvet Ice Cream is celebrating National Ice Cream month throughout the month of July with samples fresh off the line – not yet frozen– during our free factory tours.

Tours are offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

El Vaquero is offering free fried ice cream with the purchase of an adult entrée on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream: Johnson’s is offering a double scoop for the price of a single scoop on National Ice Cream Day. Click here for more information.

Graeter’s is offering a $1.49 single dip cones at Graeter’s locations all over Columbus, in honor of their 149th birthday.

Dogs can even get in on the celebration.

PetSmart PetHotel locations are giving away free dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuits.