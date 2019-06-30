Today is International Asteroid Day; Here’s how to celebrate

Grab a telescope and turn your eyes to the night sky.

Today is International Asteroid Day!

Sunday marks the 111th anniversary of a large meteor impact in Siberia in Russia on June 30, 1908.

International Asteroid Day was created several years ago by a diverse group of four people that included BrianMay.

He’s the lead guitarist for the rock band Queen who also happens to be an astrophysicist.

The day seeks to raise awareness of the threat posed by asteroids when they fall to Earth as meteors and calls for a massive increase in monitoring of asteroids.

The United Nations has formally recognized International Asteroid Day.

There’s another similar holiday on Sunday: National Meteor Watch Day, also known as National Meteor Day.

That national day encourages people to watch the night sky for shooting stars.

You can post photos to the social media hashtag National Meteor Watch Day.

