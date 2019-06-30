Columbus ticket tax kicks in July 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re looking to go to an event or concert, you will now pay more to see your favorite performers and shows.

The city’s 5% ticket tax will kick in on July 1.

Matt Findlay from Prague said he came to Columbus to see twenty one pilots and does not think the extra fee would have changed his mind.

“Well, I don’t know,” said Findlay. “We came all the way from Prague in the Czech Republic, so an added 5% probably wouldn’t have stopped us, but no one really likes paying extra fees.”

People like Findlay at the twenty one pilots concert did not have to pay the extra fee because it was the last day before the tax kicked in.

Findlay said after giving it some thought, “It would not have have made a difference to us. We really wanted the tickets.”

Tamara Lyons from Columbus said, “If you want to see them you pay the extra.”

That extra money will be split in two funds.

One is the “Creativity Fund” which will give artists an opportunity to apply for grants to fund their projects. The “Stability Fund” will fund repairs at Nationwide Arena, like a new roof and scoreboard.

So, how much money will five percent ticket tax cost you? It depends on the price of the ticket.

“I bought them back in October. I think it was $178 for the two.”

That means she paid $89 for one ticket — and with the ticket tax that would add an additional $4.45, bringing the ticket total to $93.45.

For both tickets, the tax would be $8.90, a price Lyons thinks is fair.

“If I’m a fan I’ll pay it.”

The ticket tax will not be applied to high school and college sports, and also exempts movie tickets or small venues with ticket prices less than $10 dollars.