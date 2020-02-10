Tips to protect your identity, refund during tax season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tax season can be just as busy for thieves as it is for accountants. The Ohio Attorney General, AARP and U.S. Postal Service are all warning taxpayers to keep a close watch on the sensitive information used this time of year.

“For a lot of Ohioans that are living paycheck to paycheck, having your refund stolen when you’re counting on it… it means the difference between being able to keep your job or not, being able to keep the car on the road, being able to maybe get a medical procedure done,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost called identity theft during tax season a growing problem. He issued the following tips to avoid falling victim to fraudsters:

File your taxes as soon as possible: Tax identity theft generally occurs when someone steals your personal information to file a tax return and fraudulently obtain your refund. The sooner you file, the less likely it is that someone can file on your behalf.

AARP says in 2015, the FTC Data Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book found tax fraud was the most reported type of identity theft. The organization has teams of trained volunteers throughout Ohio who talk to groups and teach them how to protect themselves from the latest schemes.

Some tips include:

Lock your mailbox if you have that option. 59% of Americans do not regularly lock their mailbox. This leaves them open to criminals stealing bills, tax forms, and other documents that contain personal information.

You can find a list of more dos and don’ts here.

If you suspect a scam or an unfair business practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515. You can also check credentials through the Better Business Bureau.