Tips on how to bundle up in the winter weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Schools officials in central Ohio say there are a number of factors that go into closing school because of cold weather.

Some include existing and predicted weather conditions, driving conditions, and actual and wind chill air temperature.

So if your child has to walk to school or to the bus stop, make sure they’re ready for this first blast of cold weather.

“Yes, it’s freezing,” said Ebony Watson.

As the mercury drops to the teens this mid-November, we are reminded that winter is right around the corner. Watson said she was not completely prepared to go out and catch the bus this morning.

“I left my scarf and my gloves,” said Watson. “So my hands been freezing, my ears.”

Columbus Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts said this is a cold reminder that it’s time to layer up, especially young kids heading to school in the morning.

“A t-shirt would be one layer, then some type of sweater would be the next layer, and then your coat,” said Roberts. “So, then when they get inside the classroom, if they’re warm, obviously they take the coat off. If they need to, they take the sweater off, and they still have a t-shirt on, and then they can put if all back on when they go back outside.”

Ellen Janzen said she learned the art of layering up when she lived in Minnesota.

“Up there, they say there’s no bad weather, there’s just bad clothes,” she said.

So she knows best when it comes to keeping her child warm.

“Yeah, I haven’t had any complaints about that, so they stayed pretty warm,” said Janzen. “We’re all just in layers, base layers, then these suits on top that are waterproof and windproof also.”

Roberts added to try and limit your time outside in the cold to 10 minutes or less.