Tips lead to drug arrest in Ashville, Ohio

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two police departments teamed up to finish a narcotics investigation after a number of complaints, leading to the arrest Monday of Samuel Griffith, 30.

“Without the help of the communities’ tips we would not be successful in our efforts of keeping the community safe and fighting drug abuse,” said Pickaway County Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff.

A detective with the Ashville Police Department stopped Griffith while he was driving in the Lockbourne Lodge Mobile Home Park. Police took him out of the car at gunpoint, according to the sheriff.

Photo provided by Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office:

Suspect Samuel Griffith, 30, charged with numerous felonies including Weapons Under Disability.

Deputies witnessed a white powdery substance on the floorboard of the driver’s side of the 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. They also found a Springfield Armory Hell Cat 9MM, a white powdery substance they believe is Fentanyl, and more than $1,900.

Police took Griffith to the Pickaway County Jail on a felony charges of tampering with evidence, weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of drugs.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with drug tips to contact the Sheriff’s Office at an anonymous tips line at tips@pickawaysheriff.com.