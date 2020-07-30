Tips helped police nab stabbing suspect

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH)–The city of London Division of Police anounced that Justin Curtis was arrested in Columbus by the United States Marshals Office.

Curtis is accused of stabbing someone on July 6 in London, and has been on the run since, according to London police.

“We appreciate all of the tips provided to the London Division of Police and our friends at the U.S. Marshals Officer for their assistance,” said the department on social media.

Curtis’s girlfriend, Joy Carlos, was also taken into custody for several outstanding warrants.