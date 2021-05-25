Tips for allergy sufferers amid one of worst seasons in years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Around 24 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies every year, and experts say this summer could be one of the worst.

Experts say it’s all because of our changing climate, leading to an early start in the allergy season.

To help keep your symptoms from getting worse, doctors offer the following advice.

“Basically, try to do a daily evening shower, to flush off all that pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and after you get out the shower, great time to use your allergy medication,” said Premier Allergy and Asthma Dr. Andrew Dang.

Doctors also recommend cleaning your air conditioner, and replacing the filter, to avoid spreading allergens inside your home.