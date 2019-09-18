Suspect wanted by FBI in internet cafe killing arrested

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man wanted by the FBI in connection with an armed robbery of an internet cafe that left two people dead in January has been arrested.

Christopher Alexander King was arrested just before noon Wednesday at a home on Huxley Drive.

The FBI on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information that led to King’s arrest.

Columbus police announced on Wednesday a tip led to King’s arrest.

According to police, King and another man entered the cafe at approximately 4 a.m. A third man waited outside in a car.

Court documents state King sat at a computer station pretending to play a game while his accomplice positioned himself near the cafe’s business office door.

Court documents state that when Karen Arrington attempted to enter the office, the suspects, armed with handguns, moved to confront Joseph Arrington, the cafe’s security guard and Karen’s husband, who was armed.

Both the Arringtons were shot and killed, according to police.

Four men — Justice B. Stringer, 24; Brisco Dawkins, 50; Dezhan Townsend, 20; and Desjuan Harris, 24 — have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of internet cafe robberies earlier this year and late last year, including the Players Paradise incident.

Townsend, Stringer, and King were charged with two counts of murder. King is also charged with committing murder with the intent to prevent a witness from providing information to law enforcement.

Townsend, Harris, Stringer, and Dawkins were all charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.