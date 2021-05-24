Timing keeps updated mask ordinance off Columbus City Council agenda

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council met for the first time since Mayor Andrew Ginther and the city’s administration asked it to repeal the city’s face mask order.

However, the subject was noticeably absent from Monday nights’ meeting agenda.

A spokesperson said council members got their hands on an ordinance that amended the mask ordinance late Monday afternoon, but decided it would be best to hold off on making a decision without review.

Masking requirements are still in effect in the City of Columbus.

“Still to this day, people are still fighting against it, so it’s kind of like, at this point, let’s just be done with it,” said Columbus resident Amie Vurchett.

Vurchett, a Short North resident, said she believes it’s time to let it go.

“No one’s really following it in the normal places anyway,” she said. “A lot of stores have dropped it anyway.”

The masking ordinance, which was passed back in July of 2020, was not discussed during Monday’s council meeting.

Council members did receive an amended draft of the ordinance Monday afternoon, but are waiting to allow for stakeholders and the public to offer input.

Franklin County Public Health, on the other hand, vote to repeal the county’s masking order to align with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, which allows vaccinated people to ditch the mask inside and outside.

Ian Dickens said he’s OK with the ordinance as it is now, but understands the hesitancy.

“It’ll be weird transition now that the CDC says once you’re vaccinated, you’re allowed to have it off,” said Dickens, an Athens resident visiting Columbus Monday. “It’ll be an interesting time, but I have no problems with it so far.”

As for ditching the mask for good? Vurchett said she plans to hold on.

“If I feel uncomfortable or something, I’d still mask,” she said. “At this point, I feel safe because I’m vaccinated. I guess it’s up to everybody else if they are safe or not.”

The earliest Columbus City Council can discuss the revised ordinance is June 7.