TIMELINE: President Drake’s 6 years at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Dr. Michael Drake was installed as the 15th president of The Ohio State University January 31, 2014. The university announced his retirement Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ohio State president Michael Drake to retire

We’re looking back at the most notable events of his 6 year tenure.

2014- Marching Band Scandal

An investigation into the Ohio State marching band found “hazing and harassment problems” dating back decades. As a result band director Jonathan Waters was fired, causing an uproar and long legal battle between Waters and Ohio State.

READ MORE: Waters Faces OSU In Federal Court

2015- National Championship Win

The Ohio State football team wins the first ever National Championship under the new college football playoff format. The Buckeyes defeated Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and went on to beat Oregon for the national title.

2016- Campus Terror Attack

A Somali-born Ohio State student a man drove his car into a crowd of people and began stabbing bystanders with a large knife, on the campus of The Ohio State University in Nov. 2016. According to authorities, Abdul Razak Ali Artan was inspired by ISIS, before carrying out the attack. Artan injured 13 people before he was shot and killed by OSU Police Officer Alan Horujko.

NBC4 COVERAGE: Witnesses describe what they saw and heard after OSU attack

2017- Reagan Tokes Murder

Ohio State senior Reagan Tokes was abducted as she was leaving her job in the Short North on February 8, 2017. Her friends reported her missing and her sister took to social media for help. Her body was found the next day at Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City. Her killer, Brian Golsby, was arrested shortly after and will spend the rest of his life in jail.

RELATED: ‘Unchecked Evil’ the kidnapping and murder of Reagan Tokes

2018- Urban Meyer Scandal

Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave then suspended him for the beginning of the 2018 football season while they investigated claims that his wife knew about allegations of abuse against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired last week. Meyer ended up retiring at the end of the season and now is an assistant athletic director at the university.

MORE: Urban Meyer on hot seat over handling of assistant’s domestic violence case

2019- Richard Strauss Investigation

The accusations of a former Ohio State doctor abusing students and student athletes came to light in 2018, but the investigation is ongoing. According to the law firm leading the investigation, dozens of students say they were sexually abused by Strauss between 1979 and 1997. Strauss committed suicide in 2005.

LATEST: Ohio State identifies nearly 1,500 instances of abuse by Dr. Strauss