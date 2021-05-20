Time to party like it’s 2019: Short North nightclub prepares for June 2 health restrictions ending

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Governor Mike DeWine lifting the COVID-19 health restriction on June 2, night-club owner Aldi Narcist says it’s time to party like it’s 2019.

“You know High Street is one of a kind,” said Aldi Narcist the owner of a Seesaw nightclub in the Short North. “It’s very hard unless you’re on the Vegas strip. It’s very hard to find a street like High Street.

New cases of coronavirus rose above one thousand on Thursday after hovering below that number since Sunday. The health department says hospitalizations have remained below one thousand for more than a week.

That means dancing is back — with friends and anyone else who shows up.

“We cannot wait. We’ve been counting down the days until this time came,” said Narcist. “It was a heck of a year and a learning experience.”

The tables are moving into place and the plexiglass barriers are coming down because it’s time to party.

“Now with no restrictions June 2, excitement is an understatement,” Narcist said.