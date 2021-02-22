TikTok creator: Company wide ‘O-H! I-O!’ chant ‘pretty close’ to attending cult meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State fandom can be a lot to handle for non-Ohioans. TikTok creator Artemis The Witch went as far saying a company-wide O-H! I-O!’ call back chant gave her cult vibes.

“I may have never been to a cult meeting, but once I did an internship in Ohio and during a company wide meeting, one of the directors said ‘O-H’ and the entire company replied ‘I-O.’ So that’s pretty close,” she said in her video.

In the comments of the video, Ohioans responded confirming the chant is done all over the world when you see another person in Ohio State gear.

