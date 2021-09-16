TikTok challenge ‘Devious Licks’ leading to damage at central Ohio schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — School districts across central Ohio are reporting damage in school buildings, apparently the result of a TikTok challenge.

In the “Devious Lick” challenge, students record themselves taking or damaging school items such as soap dispensers and bathroom mirrors.

Central Ohio districts have been making parents aware of the challenge and warning of the consequences.

“Our buildings are meant to be a safe, clean space for our students and staff, and we will not tolerate the destruction and theft of school property,” a statement from Hilliard schools read. “There will be consequences for students who choose to engage in this behavior, possibly including law enforcement involvement.”

And a letter to families in Southwest Licking schools read, “Students engaging in vandalism should be aware that we are continuing to increase the frequency of restroom checks and monitoring cameras. In addition, students and families should be aware that when the individuals engaging in vandalism are caught, disciplinary consequences may be accompanied by fees assessed for necessary repairs.”

Cathy Olshefski, a Pickerington school board member, posted images of the damage to Facebook.

“This is unacceptable. This will not be tolerated. And we will prosecute the offenders,” she wrote.

In a response to media requests, TikTok has said it is working to remove such content, saying the videos and images violate its community guidelines.