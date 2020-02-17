Tickets sales delayed to Justin Bieber concert at Ohio Stadium

MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ticket sales for the upcoming Justin Bieber concert at Ohio Stadium have been delayed.

According to the Value City Arena’s website, logistical production concerns are causing the delays in ticket sales to Bieber’s concert on August 8.

“We will notify you once we have details regarding your show’s information. Hold onto your tickets as all tickets for the originally scheduled show on August 8 at Ohio Stadium will be honored,” the website reads.

Bieber announced the tour on Christmas Eve the same time he announced a new single, titled ‘Yummy.’