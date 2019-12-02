Tickets and a ride to Saturday’s Big 10 title game available… to OSU students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As with any good news, there’s almost always some bad news.

The good news for Buckeyes fans: OSU is on its way to the Big 10 title game this Saturday, facing a Wisconsin team it beat decisively five weeks ago.

The bad news: Unless you’re an OSU student, you’ll have to find another way there.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, a bus ride/game ticket package will go on sale for students.

For $70, OSU students can buy a voucher for a seat on a bus and at the game in Indianapolis. The voucher release will happen at Student Life’s Ohio Union Information Desk.

Additional vouchers will be released at two more events:

Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. inside of the Great Hall Meeting Rooms

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. inside of the U.S. Bank Conference Theater

Then, on game day, the bus will leave at 1 p..m. Saturday, with line up for the trip beginning at 12 p.m. at the Ohio Union, Performance Hall.

As for those Buckeye fans who are alums or non-students: we’re on our own.