Ticket holders turned away from Ohio Democratic presidential debate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many ticket-holders who had planned on attending the Democratic presidential primary debate at Otterbein University are disappointed that more tickets were issued than there were seats.

That led to a large number of potential spectators being denied entry to the Rike Center.

“Obviously, I don’t know the inner-workings of how that planning goes, but for something that you would expect to be organized pretty efficiently, I was surprised that there was such oversight on the allotted seats, and tickets given,” said Libby Mescher, who was just feet from the door when the building reached capacity.

Mescher said there were hundreds in line who found themselves in the same position.

“We were never told that there would be a chance that we would not make it in,” she said.

Maya Hixson, the Democratic National Committee’s Deputy Director of Battleground State Communications, issued the following statement:

“There was great interest in this debate, more so than others, which required the fire marshal to shut down the venue due to capacity. We worked with the fire marshal to accommodate as many people as possible, and those who did not get in were invited to watch parties nearby.”

Kirstin Alvanitakis, from the Ohio Democratic Party, also sent NBC4 the following statement:

“The debate’s organizers determined how many tickets were available in the venue as it was staged and allotted the tickets. They simply allotted too many under the mistaken assumption that many ticket holders would not attend. They were wrong. Excitement and enthusiasm for this debate amongst Ohioans has been off the charts. It’s disappointing that the debate’s organizers were unable to plan for that enthusiasm. For those who were unable to enter the event, we will work to make up for it at future events.” Kirstin Alvanitakis, Ohio Democratic Party

Mescher said she watched Tuesday’s debate at home, but she is hopeful that the DNC will ensure her ticket gets her into the next debate she chooses to attend.

“It would be nice for them to reach out and at least offer us tickets to a future debate,” she said.