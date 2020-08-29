One dead, others trapped following I-70 crash on east side of Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and others had to be extricated from vehicles involved in a crash on I-70 westbound Friday night.

According to Columbus Police, at least one of the victims has been taken from the scene to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. near I-70 westbound at College Avenue.

I-70 West is closed beyond US-33 due to the accident.

The status and condition of others involved in the crash is not known at this time.

Crews are continuing to work at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools