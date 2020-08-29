One dead, others trapped following I-70 crash on east side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and others had to be extricated from vehicles involved in a crash on I-70 westbound Friday night.

According to Columbus Police, at least one of the victims has been taken from the scene to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. near I-70 westbound at College Avenue.

I-70 West is closed beyond US-33 due to the accident.

The status and condition of others involved in the crash is not known at this time.

Crews are continuing to work at the scene.