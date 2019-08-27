Three teens missing from Licking County

LICKING COUNTY (WCMH) — Three teens were reported missing from Etna Township Monday, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the following three juveniles:

Emily Blake, 13, white, 5-feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Maranda Prater, 12, bi-racial, 5-feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

David Prater, 14, white, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

At this time, foul play is not expected and the juveniles are being considered runaways.

Emily Blake was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes caring a book bag.

Maranda Prater was last seen wearing a black and pink jacket, gray sweatpants, pink and black shoes and carrying a book bag.

David Prater was last seen wearing glasses, a black and white baseball hat, black jeans and carrying a black and orange book bag and wearing black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information please contact Licking County Sheriffs Detective Justin Woodyard At 740-670-5500 and select option 1.