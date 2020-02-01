1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Three suspects sought in Coshocton home invasion

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COSHOCTON (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men wanted in connection with a home invasion.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call for a home invasion Thursday, Jan. 30, at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Meadows Apartment Complex on Magnolia Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a female victim at the complex.

The victim was taken to the Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Deputies then began searching for three suspects, all described as wearing dark clothing. None of the suspects have been located.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Coshocton County EMS and the sheriff’s office’s K9 unit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools