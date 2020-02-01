Three suspects sought in Coshocton home invasion

COSHOCTON (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men wanted in connection with a home invasion.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call for a home invasion Thursday, Jan. 30, at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Meadows Apartment Complex on Magnolia Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a female victim at the complex.

The victim was taken to the Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Deputies then began searching for three suspects, all described as wearing dark clothing. None of the suspects have been located.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Coshocton County EMS and the sheriff’s office’s K9 unit.