Three suspects sought after Saturday motel robbery near OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for three people they said robbed a Motel 6 Saturday morning near the Ohio State University campus.

According to police, the suspects attempted to get a refund from the front desk clerk at approximately 6:47 a.m. at the Motel 6 on the 3000 block of Olentangy River Road.

The suspects had checked in several hours earlier and then wanted a refund because they didn’t want to stay at the motel any longer, police said.

The clerk told the suspects to wait until 7 a.m. when a manager would be on duty. At that point, a female suspect allegedly threatened to jump over the counter and take the money.

The two other suspects stood in front of the counter while the third jumped the counter, shoved the clerk, and took an unspecified amount of money from the register, police said.

According to police, the woman then jumped over the counter and the three suspects then ran toward the door. The clerk attempted to stop them but was shoved through the doors and out of the motel.

The suspects then got into a silver Pontiac Vibe and drove away.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.