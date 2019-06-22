2 injured in South Side double shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were shot in Columbus Friday.

Police said the incident took place on Reinhard Avenue near Heyl Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m.

According to police, a fight led to the shooting.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

Columbus Police said the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim is in stable condition.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools