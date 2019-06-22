2 injured in South Side double shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were shot in Columbus Friday.

Police said the incident took place on Reinhard Avenue near Heyl Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m.

According to police, a fight led to the shooting.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

Columbus Police said the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim is in stable condition.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.