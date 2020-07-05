Three Short North bars close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Three Short North bars have temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post made Saturday evening, an employee at Standard Hall tested positive for the virus. The post states the employee also had contact with other employees at the Short North Pint House and Short North Good Boy locations.

Standard Hall is closing the three locations effective immediately, and will pay to have all employees tested for COVID-19.

In addition, the establishments are working to have the locations sanitized and disinfected.

“We want our community to know that your’s and our staff’s safety is our number one priority,” the Standard Hall post read. “We will take this time to make sure our venues are properly sanitized and our employees are healthy before we return.”

The post did not state when the locations would reopen.

Standard Hall received two warning letters from the Columbus Department of Health in mid-May, citing the establishment for failing to comply with reopening guidelines.

No further letters of complaint against the establishment are known.