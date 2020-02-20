Three shootings resulting in deaths in the past two weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say three shootings occurred resulting in deaths two weeks and now a community activist is speaking out.

The founder of Columbus Ohio Stop the Violence, Derrick Russell, has an event scheduled to address this very issue next month, but he feels that conversation needs to start right now.​

Russell said any death of a child is one death too many.​

Officers say yesterday around midnight they found a 17-year-old black boy shot dead on Mallards Marsh and Avalon Avenue.​And this past Monday, 12-year-old Demitri Gore was shot and killed on South Warren Avenue.

Police continued to say on February 3rd, they found 18-year-old, Jeremiah Williams dead with gun wounds in the parking lot of driving park library on the city’s east side.​

“The one thing I am learning that after one shooting at least another. Today you’re in Columbus we are starting to get worse in our shootings,” said Russell. ​

Russell expressed that it’s been his hope to put a stop to these shooting deaths since leaving the street life himself.

“For those who are mentoring and this and that it’s got to be all the way in. Or don’t be in it at all,” said Russell.

​He has a “Stop the violence” event scheduled for March 28 at Mifflin middle school in hopes of doing just that.​

“Job information. Furthering their education. Where they can get food clothing and shelter. And all those types of things. Different alternatives and at the same time, we want to drive that message. Hold on. Put them guns away,” said Russell. ​