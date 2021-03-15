Three runaways from Columbus among five juveniles charged in London Walmart theft

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Three runaways were among five juvenile girls charged in a theft from the London Walmart and a police pursuit Saturday night.

According to a post on the London Police Facebook page, officers responded to the London Walmart on Lafayette Street for a theft complaint at approximately 9:30 p.m.

An officer saw the suspect vehicle — a black BMW SUV — on Lafayette Street. Police said they later learned the SUV was stolen from the Columbus area.

Police pursued the vehicle before the suspects were stopped and apprehended at SR 323 just before SR 38. All the suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspects were all identified as five females between the ages of 12 and 14. Three of the girls were runaways from the Columbus area, police said, with one of the girls wanted on other felonies in the Columbus area.

The suspects were take to the Central Ohio Youth Center and held on theft and receiving stolen property offenses.

Police said the pursuit did not exceed 100 miles per hour, with most of the pursuit being between 65 and 85 miles per hour.