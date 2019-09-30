One dead, two in critical condition after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police confirmed one person is dead and two others in critical condition following a triple shooting Monday afternoon in southeast Columbus.

Police responded to a call at approximately 5:05 p.m. to the 1500 block of Zettler Road.

One person was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25 p.m., police said.

Two of the victims were transported to Grant Medical Center, the other to Mt. Carmel East.

No further information is available at this time.

