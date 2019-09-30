One dead, two in critical condition after shooting in southeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police confirmed one person is dead and two others in critical condition following a triple shooting Monday afternoon in southeast Columbus.

Police responded to a call at approximately 5:05 p.m. to the 1500 block of Zettler Road.

One person was pronounced dead at approximately 6:25 p.m., police said.

Two of the victims were transported to Grant Medical Center, the other to Mt. Carmel East.

No further information is available at this time.

We’ll have a live report at 6 p.m. on NBC 4.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools