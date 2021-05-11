Three people shot in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three men were injured in a shooting in Franklinton Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Princeton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers then followed a blood trail about half a block away, where they found a third man.

Two of the victims were taken to Grant Medical Center, one in life-threatening condition, the second in critical condition. Both have since been upgraded to stable condition, according to Columbus Police. The third victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

A police spokesman said the department’s assault unit is on scene investigating and that officer have a few people detained, but they may just be witnesses. Police have not released any suspect information.

No further information is available at this time.