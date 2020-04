COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On a Saturday afternoon in a quiet Columbus neighborhood, the silence suddenly broke as a blue truck, with a musician perched in the pickup bed, parked alongside a curb to offer hope to a family in need.

“We lost our dad, my dad, earlier in the week,” said Regina Prince through tears. “He passed away last Sunday. He’s been battling cancer for 21 years now and so he passed and it’s been really hard especially with the coronavirus we couldn’t really gather with loved ones and friends the way we would like to.”