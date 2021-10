COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took two people in critical condition to Riverside Methodist Hospital, and one person to St. Ann’s Hospital in stable condition, at about 9:30 p.m. this evening following a traffic accident. Police said one of those transported later died at the hospital.

Per Columbus Division of Police dispatch, the accident happened at the 1600 block of E. Dublin Granville Rd. on Friday night. Two vehicles were said to be involved, and the roadway closed in both directions.