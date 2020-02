CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Chillicothe police officers are being evaluated for injuries sustained in an altercation with a suspect, according to Adena Regional Medical Center.

According to the medical center, all three officers are in stable condition.

The nature of the injuries is unknown, but Chillicothe Police said none of the officers were shot.

Police said two suspects are in custody at Ross County jail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.