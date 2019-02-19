Three new lawsuits brought against Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three additional lawsuits have been filed against the Mount Carmel Health System and Dr. William S. Husel over the deaths of patients.

According to a release from law firm Leeseberg & Valentine, lawyers filed three additional lawsuits Tuesday against Mount Carmel, Dr. Husel, as well as the pharmacists and nurses involved in the ordering and administration of excessive doses of medication to patients.

Two of these cases involve patients not identified in the initial 28, but who received calls from Mount Carmel in the second group of six patients identified in January of this year, the release states.

The additional lawsuits were filed on behalf of the families of Michael Walters, 57, Virginia Brokamp, 72 and Sherry White, 73.

According to the release:

Michael presented to Mount Carmel on October 6, 2017 due to respiratory failure concerns. Michael was living in a skilled nursing facility, where he had lived for a few years due to a stroke. He was admitted to the ICU, but despite aggressive treatment his condition declined. In the early morning hours of October 11, 2017, shortly after the family agreeing to make Michael a DNR, Dr. Husel ordered 500 mcg of Fentanyl to be given by IV push, which order was approved by the pharmacist and administered by the nurse at 4:12 AM. This was approximately 30 hours after Dr. Husel provided lethal doses of 500 mcg each to Timothy Fitzpatrick and Beverlee Schirtzinger late on October 9, 2017. Michael died just 7 minutes later.

The lawsuits filed in behalf of Brokamp and White state: