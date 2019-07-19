Three more men charged in fatal Columbus internet cafe robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three more Columbus men have been charged in a case involving the murder of a husband and wife in an internet cafe.

Chris A. King, 24; Justice B. Stringer, 24; and Brisco Dawkins, 50, were indicted by a federal jury on July 18.

Two other men, Dezhan Townsend, 20, and Desjuan Harris, 24, were previously charged by federal criminal complaint. They are both included in the new indictment, unsealed Friday.

According to court documents, on Jan. 20 of this year, three men robbed Players Paradise on East Broad Street in Columbus at gunpoint.

Police said Townsend, Stringer, and King allegedly murdered security guard Joseph Arrington and his wife, employee Karen Arrington.

According to court documents, the suspects entered the cafe at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 20 and positioned themselves near the business’ office door while one of the other suspects sat at a game station pretending to play.

Court documents state that when Karen Arrington attempted to enter the office, the suspects, armed with handguns, moved to confront Joseph Arrington, who was armed.

Both the Arringtons were then shot and killed, according to police.

Townsend, Stringer, and King are charged with two counts of murder. King is also charged with committing murder with the intent to prevent a witness from providing information to law enforcement.

Townsend, Harris, Stringer, and Dawkins are all charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Columbus SWAT officers arrested Townsend and Harris on July 3.

Officers arrested Dawkins and Stringer Friday.

Chris King

King remains at large. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.