Breaking News
LIVE UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian upgraded to Category 5
Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane

Three missing teens from Licking County found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LICKING COUNTY (WCMH) — Three teens, who were reported missing from Etna Township, have been found safe, according to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Blake, 13, Maranda Prater, 12, and David Prater, 14, were reported missing on Monday.

Detectives with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office located the missing juveniles at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday a residence on Wilson Avenue near Broad Street in Columbus, according to Sheriff Randy Thorp

When detectives found the juveniles they told them they were hungry, Thorp said.

Detectives ordered them pizza and they were returned to their guardians, Thorp said.

Detectives will review the case with prosecutors to determine if any charges will be filed on individuals who may have assisted in hiding the children.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools