Three missing teens from Licking County found safe

LICKING COUNTY (WCMH) — Three teens, who were reported missing from Etna Township, have been found safe, according to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Blake, 13, Maranda Prater, 12, and David Prater, 14, were reported missing on Monday.

Detectives with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office located the missing juveniles at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday a residence on Wilson Avenue near Broad Street in Columbus, according to Sheriff Randy Thorp

When detectives found the juveniles they told them they were hungry, Thorp said.

Detectives ordered them pizza and they were returned to their guardians, Thorp said.

Detectives will review the case with prosecutors to determine if any charges will be filed on individuals who may have assisted in hiding the children.