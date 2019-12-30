Three men involved in viral altercation with police file lawsuit against Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three men involved in an altercation with Columbus Police that went viral are now suing the city.

The men have filed a federal lawsuit claiming police violate their civil rights during the incident in June.

Camera footage showed an officer, identified as Al Johnson, push and hit a person, identified as Jonathan Robinson, while on duty on the city’s northeast side.

Police were investigating after they heard gunshots in the area.

Both sides met behind closed doors a week later with a local pastor to try and heal the divide.

The incident began June 7 on Stanley Avenue. Jonathan Robinson’s brothers Derryle and Derrick say they heard what sounded like gunshots and brought the kids into the house.

Moments later, they say officers were at their door and ordered them to get out.

The brothers say they complied, and Jonathan’s wife — seen in the video holding two toddlers — got permission from police to get the other children from the home.

“She starts to come across the street [and] the officer with his hand on his trigger approaches her, and is trying to tell her what to do,” said Jonathan Robinson at the time.

Robinson says he ran up and questioned the officer who stopped his wife, to see what was going on. Robinson says Officer Johnson approached him.

“The only reason why I looked his way is because he touched me,” Robinson said. “As soon as his hand was gone I put my direction back to the officer I was actually talking to. And the next thing I know I’m getting punched.

His brother Derryle Sloan said, “They knew they [were] coming to get the kids out the house; they knew that. They didn’t communicate with…other officers. All of that could have been avoided.”

A representative from the Columbus Division of Police wasn’t available for an on-camera interview, but they did release a statement on Facebook about the viral video:

“Chief Tom Quinlan has reviewed the officer’s body video and while uses of force can appear shocking…the officer on preliminary review was protecting bystanders during a call for service where guns were fired. Full investigation to follow. Be patient.”

An internal review by Columbus Police cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit is asking for a jury trial and damages of $350,000.