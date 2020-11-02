Three men indicted for three separate October killings in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Three men have been indicted for three different and unrelated killings last month in Columubs, according to the county prosecutor.

Quintez Poole

Isaiah Tucker

Walter Boyuk

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced the indictments Monday.

Quintez L. Poole, 24, was indicted for the Oct. 7 shooting death of Dontey Jacquce Wiley, 26, on the 5000 block of Arborwood Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to O’Brien, Wiley was found bleeding in the middle of the street, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Isaiah Tayshawn Tucker, 18, was indicted for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Nofeir Cannon, 15, in a alley off of Rankin Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. O’Brien’s announcement said Cannon was found lying dead on the ground.

Walter Charles Boyuk, 77, was indicted for the Oct. 22 shooting death of his wife, Kathleen A. Boyuk, 76. According to O’Brien, officers were dispatched to Griggs Reservoir, where they found a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a car. Police said Kathleen Boyuk was shot several times in her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries later that night.

“Sadly, all three of these murders in our county occurred within a 15 day time span in October,” O’Brien wrote in his statement.