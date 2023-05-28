LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were life-flighted to a Columbus hospital Saturday after a car crashed into a bridge on the side of a Scioto County highway.

Around 11 p.m., a motorist driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 near State Route 823 lost control of a 2012 Toyota Camry and crashed into a bridge on the left side of the highway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release Sunday. The driver then overcorrected, jerking the steering wheel to the right, and crashed into a bridge and guardrail.

Medics transported the driver and two passengers first to Southern Ohio Medical Center with serious injuries and later life-flighted all three of them to Grant Medical Center, according to the OSHP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.