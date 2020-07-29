Three legislators drop out of Speaker race, support Representative Cupp

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Representatives Ginter, Carfagna, and Riedel Drop Out of Speaker’s Race, Announce Support for Representative Cupp for Speaker

Today, State Representatives Tim Ginter (R-Salem), Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) and Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) jointly announced they withdrew from the Speaker’s race. They also announced their support for Representative Bob Cupp (R-Lima) for Speaker of the House in order to unite the Republican caucus.

“I am joined by my colleagues Representative Carfagna and Riedel today in showing our full support to elect Representative Cupp as our next Speaker of the House. Representative Cupp has proven to be a public servant of the highest character. He has the knowledge and experience necessary to unite our caucus and I look forward to casting my vote for him,” Representative Ginter said.

“I am excited to announce my full support in electing Representative Cupp as Ohio’s Speaker of the House. Representative Cupp and I share similar values and I have confidence he will lead with integrity,” said Representative Carfagna. “He has an established record of public service to not only his constituents, but to all Ohioans.”

“Representative Cupp will serve with honor and help restore transparency and accountability to the House chamber. It is of the utmost importance that we unite to support him so that we may return to doing the people’s work,” said Representative Riedel.

“I am grateful for the support from my esteemed colleagues today,” said Representative Cupp. “It is imperative that we begin to rebuild public trust in our chamber, and serve the people of Ohio with the integrity they deserve.”