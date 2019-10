COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed the three left-hand lanes of a portion of I-670 due to damage on the roadway.

ODOT said the three lanes on I-670 westbound on the city’s east side at Steltzer Road should reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

ODOT crews believe a semi-truck somehow damaged the pavement and kept driving.