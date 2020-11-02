Three killed, including two Dublin Coffman High School students, in car crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two students at Dublin Coffman High School and the mother of one of them were killed Saturday when the vehicle she was driving slammed into a concrete mixer truck on State Route 315 in Liberty Township.

Juan Perez Jijon, 15, and Francisco Cipriano, 14, were killed along with Cipriano’s mother, Adela J. Garcia, 34.

Garcia was driving a 2006 Ford Focus on northbound 315 about 1:30 p.m. when, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, she drove off the right side of the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the concrete mixer truck head on.

Garcia and Cipriano were pronounced dead at the scene. Jijon was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the concrete mixer truck suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by medics. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say all drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred, and alcohol is not suspected as a factor.

Jijon was in the 10th grade and Cipriano in ninth grade at Dublin Coffman. Principal Mike Ulring said counselors and teachers are being made available to talk with students individually or in groups about the loss of two of their classmates.