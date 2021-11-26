COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were killed in a crash on I-71 northbound early Friday morning.

Columbus Police were called to the scene of a crash on I-71 near the Polaris Parkway exit around 3 a.m. Friday. Three occupants were transported to area hospitals, where they later died.

It is unclear if there were any other occupants in the vehicles and the cause of the crash has not been determined. 71 northbound is closed between 270 and the Polaris Parkway crash as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.