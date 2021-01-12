Three injured in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured after a crash in south Columbus.  

Columbus police say, just before 3 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Corrs Road and Parsons Avenue on the report of a crash.  

One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Two others were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Grant Medical Center, both in stable condition.  

The road in the area was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.  

