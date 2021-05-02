Three injured in shooting near Arena District

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured in a shooting near the Arena District Sunday evening.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:46 p.m. on the 400 block of Park Street.

All of the shooting victims were taken to Grant Medical Center, one in critical condition, a second in stable condition. The condition of the third victim is unknown at this time.

Police said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a suspect.

No further information is available.