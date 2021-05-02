Three injured in shooting near Arena District

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured in a shooting near the Arena District Sunday evening.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:46 p.m. on the 400 block of Park Street.

All of the shooting victims were taken to Grant Medical Center, one in critical condition, a second in stable condition. The condition of the third victim is unknown at this time.

Police said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a suspect.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss