COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Georgesville Road Sunday afternoon.

One of the victims was taken to Doctor’s Hospital West while two others were taken to Children’s Hospital. No information was provided on their conditions.

Georgesville Road at Hall Road is closed due to the accident, which police said involved a car and an SUV.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.