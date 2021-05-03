One dead, others injured in crash in Pickerington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and at least two others were taken to local hospitals following a crash in Pickerington Monday night.

The crash happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Hill Road/SR-256 under the I-70 overpass.

According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were taken to Mount Carmel East while a third was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. There is no information available about their conditions.

OSHP did not release information about the deceased victim.

The southbound lanes of SR-256 are closed as the scene is investigated.

No further information is available at this time.

