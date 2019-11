COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized and two others were treated at the scene following a traffic accident on Alum Creek Drive near Refugee Road Saturday.

Columbus Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center. That victim is listed in stable condition.

Two others were treated for injuries at the scene.

The person hospitalized had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.