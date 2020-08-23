Three, including two teens, hospitalized following Loudon Township crash

LOUDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two teens, were hospitalized following a crash in Loudon Township Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post, the crash happened at approximately 7:50 a.m. on U.S. 23 at County Road 18.

According to OSHP, Eddie Leger, 56, of North Baltimore, was driving a 2019 Peterbilt 398 semi-truck south on U.S. 23, and Andrew Durbin, 32, of Findlay, was driving a 2014 Dodge Journey east on County Road 18.

OSHP said Durbin failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the semi-truck, at which point both vehicles traveled off the southeast corner of the intersection after the crash.

Durbin was taken to ProMedica Hospital in Fosoria.

Two passengers in Durbin’s Dodge, Kyler Rinker, 14, and Daniel Gilbert, 14, were also injured.

OSHP said Rinker, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, suffered serious injures and was taken to ProMedica Hospital in Fostoria, but was later flown to Toledo St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Gilbert, who was in the back seat, also suffered serious injuries and was flown to Toledo St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Leger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelts at the time. Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Bascom Fire Department and EMS, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Reinhart’s Towing, and John’s Towing.