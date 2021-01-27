Three, including two from central Ohio, indicted in connection with Capitol riots

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Three people, including two from central Ohio, have been indicted on charges in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of Champaign City, along with Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Va., were indicted Wednesday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

All three are facing charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds.

According to court documents, all three allegedly communicated with each other in advance of the Jan. 6 incursion, coordinating their attack. According to the indictment, all three began communicating and coordinating in November 2020 and continued through Jan. 19, when Caldwell was arrested.

Photos included in court documents allegedly show both Crowl and Watkins dressed in paramilitary clothing in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Donovan Crowl

Court documents state that Crowl is a member of the Ohio State Regular Militia based in Champaign County. He was identified by patches on his clothing from video of the rioters entering the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

In addition, court documents state Crowl gave an interview in the New Yorker on Jan. 14, stating he was in Washington D.C. and at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Crowl told the reporter of the New Yorker that the group he was part of “protected the f****** Capitol Hill police,” according to court documents.

Jessica Watkins

Watkins, 38, is the commanding officer of the Ohio State Regular Militia, according to court documents.

Watkins posted several times on various social media platforms confirming she entered the U.S. Capitol by force, court documents state.

In a post on Parler, Watkins posted, “Yeah. We stormed the Capitol today. Teargassed, the whole 9. Pushed our way into the Rotunda. Made it into the Senate even. The news is lying (even Fox) about the Historical Events we created today,” according to court documents.