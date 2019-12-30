Live Now
CPD holds press conference to address 2019 homicides

Three in stable condition following northeast Columbus shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured Monday afternoon after a reported shooting at a shopping center in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the incident took place on the 1800 block of East Dublin Granville Road at approximately 3 p.m. at the Beechcroft Center.

A string of shops at the center are currently taped off by police as they investigate the incident.

For a while, police also investigated a second scene at a PNC Bank across the street from the shopping center.

Three male victims were transported from the scene, all in stable condition. Two were taken to Riverside, one taken to OSU Main.

Police are encouraging motorists to avoid Tamarack Boulevard from Route 161 to Tamarack Circle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools