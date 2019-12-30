Three in stable condition following northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured Monday afternoon after a reported shooting at a shopping center in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the incident took place on the 1800 block of East Dublin Granville Road at approximately 3 p.m. at the Beechcroft Center.

A string of shops at the center are currently taped off by police as they investigate the incident.

HAPPENING NOW 12/30/19 3:40pm:



Triple shooting on E. Dublin Granville Rd.



Please stay off Tamarack from 161 to Tamarack Circle.



Investigation underway.



We’ll provide more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/SlI6Oz8sC2 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 30, 2019

For a while, police also investigated a second scene at a PNC Bank across the street from the shopping center.

Three male victims were transported from the scene, all in stable condition. Two were taken to Riverside, one taken to OSU Main.

Police are encouraging motorists to avoid Tamarack Boulevard from Route 161 to Tamarack Circle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.